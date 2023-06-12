Why Shakira Left Barcelona For A New Start In Miami

If Shakira has appeared in the headlines recently, it's likely for one of two reasons, neither of which is happy. After her tax evasion and fraud charges in Spain, the pop star announced the devastating split from her longtime beau, Gerard Piqué, in June 2022. The singer and soccer star began dating in 2011, welcoming two kids — in 2013 and 2015 — despite never tying the knot. Shakira previously said she didn't feel it was a "necessary step in their relationship." Fortunately, the choice might have saved her from a messy divorce when he was suspected of cheating on her with Clara Chia Marti, a student who also works at Piqué's sports and entertainment production company.

Ten months after the scandal and separation, Shakira announced she was leaving Spain and settling in Miami. She gave various reasons for the move. Obviously, it would be difficult to be around your ex and his new girlfriend all the time. So, Shakira decided to surround herself with those who love her, moving "next to family, friends and the sea," the singer announced in an Instagram post, also referencing that her maternal relatives live there. She continued by saying that she moved to Barcelona for stability but now sought to find that stability for her children elsewhere.