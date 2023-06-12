Why Amy Duggar Is So Vocal About Her Family's Wrongdoings

When you begin to distance yourself from your family's values or beliefs, it can lead to some tension or even resentment. Children who grow up in environments that they later view as toxic tend to experience trauma when trying to work through everything that occurred. Add a reality television show on top of that plus the unsolicited opinions of millions of strangers and the journey of deconstructing your worldview can feel exhausting.

When it comes to the large Duggar family, many children have chosen to handle their cult-like upbringing in different ways. The Duggars became well-known thanks to their TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting" and their spinoff show "Counting On," which came about in the aftermath of Josh Duggar's scandal that brought the family closer together against all odds.

However, the docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" revealed just how much manipulation and secrecy took place inside the Duggar family home. While Jill Duggar was the only child out of her siblings to come forward for an interview, her cousin Amy Duggar was also a part of the series and chose to speak out.