Why It's Easy For Robert De Niro To Parent At Age 79

Robert De Niro is nothing if not versatile. Over the past 50 years, he's starred in award-winning films like "Raging Bull" and "Taxi Driver," and appeared in late-night romps like "Meet the Fockers" and "Dirty Grandpa." These admittedly didn't take home any Oscars, but they did make him a generation-spanning movie star. The A-list actor has been in close to 100 projects, collaborated with iconic directors like Frances Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese, and even called the shots on a few of his own films like 1993's "A Bronx Tale."

Clearly, he's not afraid to go all-out for his roles. As De Niro explained on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," he got a real New York City taxi license before filming "Taxi Driver" in the '70s. "There was one guy who did a double take when he looked through the mirror and [he] wasn't sure whether it was me," remembered the actor.

Although the A-lister likes to keep his private life well, private, he recently made waves by welcoming a daughter into the world at age 79 — this makes seven De Niro children. His eldest daughter, Drena, is 50 years older than his youngest — she grew up on the set of "The Godfather Part II." Since 1976, Robert De Niro had two marriages (and two divorces), first to fellow actor Diahnne Abbott and then to Grace Hightower. He also had a relationship with model Toukie Smith, with whom he shares two sons. Fatherhood has come naturally to De Niro, and he hasn't found it challenging at all.