GH's Gavin Houston Had An On-Set Guiding Light Reunion With Laura Wright

Shortly before Portia Robinson's (Brook Kerr) whole life came crashing down around her with the reveal of a shocking secret, she had a moment of happiness when she married Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) on "General Hospital." She also had a pleasant surprise when fans were introduced to her new family additions. Her father, Dr. Sterling Robinson (Ricco Ross), and brother, Ezekiel "Zeke" Robinson (Gavin Houston), showed up at the wedding, making Portia's glowing day even brighter.

Sadly, Curtis and Portia didn't even get a chance to truly celebrate because she was forced to admit that he could be the biological father of her twentysomething daughter, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Of course, it wouldn't be a soap opera wedding without drama, and the character of Zeke is already entangled in it with an ill-timed one-night stand with Jordan (Tanisha Harper), Curtis' ex-wife.

Now that "GH" has brought Houston back as Zeke, the actor enthusiastically opened up about his return — including a reunion with actor Laura Wright. The two were cast members of "Guiding Light" in the early 2000s, and Houston said being on set together on "General Hospital" is just like old times.