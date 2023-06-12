The Iconic Primetime Drama That Gave Shannen Doherty Her Show Business Start

Ba-da-da-dah — ba-da-da-dah. If these beats invaded your head the second you saw Shannen Doherty, then you already know about at least one of the actor's primetime television gigs. Of course, if you're a true fan, you know that "Beverly Hills, 90210" (and its catchy theme song) isn't the only place you can witness her talent.

After she left the famous ZIP code, Doherty witched out in "Charmed" and surfed over to "North Shore." She did come back to reprise her role as Brenda Walsh in several incarnations of "Beverly Hills, 90210." She also popped up on the big screen, most notably as Heather Duke in "Heathers" and Rene in "Mallrats."

But before all that, Doherty already had a full acting resume by the time she was 17. At ten, she made her television debut in two episodes of "Father Murphy," which she remembered in an Instagram post. "My first job with the amazing Michael Landon producing. ... We worked in Tucson, Arizona in 100-degree plus weather wearing buckskins and I loved every minute. It remains one of my fondest memories." She also shared how that series led to a bigger role just a year later, as Landon would cast her in the iconic primetime drama series "Little House on the Prairie."