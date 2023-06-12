Why Jennifer Grey's Friends Gig Was Short-Lived

Jennifer Grey was a rising star in the '80s, winning over fans as Baby in "Dirty Dancing" and making us laugh as Ferris Bueller's older sister in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Despite her early A-list status, Grey's career experienced a lull by the time the '90s rolled around. In an interview with ABC News, the actor summarized it like this: "I'm known for two things in terms of the world... 'nobody puts Baby in a corner' and Jennifer Grey ruined her career, ruined her face, took away everything unique about her..."

After headlining "Dirty Dancing" alongside Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey was pressured into plastic surgery. "My dad [actor Joel Grey] had changed his nose, my mom had changed her nose, my grandmother had changed her nose, my aunts...[I] was a Jewish girl who was considered not pretty, who would never have been looked at twice by the Patrick Swayze character," she said. After a complication from the procedure, Grey was forced to book another appointment — this time, it drastically altered her appearance, and many fans no longer recognized the actor.

This experience and a 1987 car crash in Ireland alongside her then-boyfriend, Matthew Broderick, shaped her career trajectory. Grey struggled with stage fright, something which impacted her Season 1 role on "Friends." Here's what we know about why she left the show.