Strange Things Queen Camilla Brings With Her When She Travels

If you think being a British royal is all about lounging around the palace and noshing on tea and crumpets, you're quite mistaken. The senior royals maintain an active schedule that includes frequent local and international trips. Sure, they slow down on occasion — William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, are currently pausing their extended tours until their children's school year ends — but they still keep busy with local engagements. The official royal website's news vertical chronicles all the receptions, visits, luncheons, and tours attended by everyone from King Charles III and William down to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Ever since she achieved her dream of marrying her favorite prince, Queen Camilla has stepped up to the challenge of maintaining a busy social schedule. A typical day might find her opening the annual British Flowers Week Exhibition, accepting her appointment as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Lancers, dashing off to Ireland with the king, and returning in time to say hello to the students and horses of the British Racing School. Whether she's off on an overnight trip or planning an extended overseas stay, she makes sure to pack all her necessities — but "necessities" for a royal are often different from the ones for us commoners. These are some unexpected items you're likely to find in the queen's luggage when she travels.