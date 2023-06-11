Harry And Meghan Won't Attend Trooping The Colour, Source Claims (But It's Not By Choice)

Mel Brooks's famous line, "It's good to be the king!" certainly applies to King Charles III. For one thing, he gets two birthday parties: one with his family, and the other with millions of viewers. Thanks to a centuries-old tradition, the British monarch enjoys both their actual birthday, plus a summertime celebration known as Trooping the Colour. The regimental parade involves hundreds of military guards, plus the major members of the royal family. A week before the event, William, Prince of Wales, reviewed the troops of the Welsh Guard, which he'll be leading as their chief colonel. (He's almost unrecognizable in the huge bearskin hat that shades his forehead.)

As she did last year, Princess Anne will almost certainly be riding horseback in the parade with the cavalry. Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will likely ride together in a carriage, along with Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. Afterward, they'll all appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the cheering crowds and watch the traditional flyby.

This year, however, the celebration will go on without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Outlets are reporting that they're not expected to attend. That in itself isn't surprising; Harry just returned to the U.S. after his phone-hacking trial, so making another trip back to London only a week later would seem impractical. However, rumor has it the Sussexes weren't even given the choice of going to the parade in the first place.