Phone Hacking Scandals That Rocked The Royal Family

In many ways, members of the British royal family belong to the people of the Commonwealth. After all, British taxpayers help fund the family's luxurious lifestyle. And, in return, royals must expose their lives to the public, televising important family events, like royal weddings, and allowing viewers a glimpse into their mysterious world of protocol and fancy dinners.

However, while the British public certainly enjoys keeping up with the royals' shenanigans, it remains unclear just how much insight they are actually owed into their lives. While it may seem fine for tabloids to talk about Princess Catherine's favorite workout routine, for example, it might be considered more invasive to discuss the actual state of her physical health. Likewise, reporting on how Prince Harry popped the question to Meghan Markle could be construed as cute. Meanwhile, knowing the duke's pet name for her could be more of a violation of privacy.

Unfortunately, from a historical perspective, the British press has rarely respected these fine lines between public interest journalism and salacious sensationalism. This became all the more clear in 2023, when Prince Harry accused tabloid conglomerate Mirror Group Newspapers of illegally hacking his phone to obtain information about his personal life. Sadly, this is not the only time U.K. tabloids have been accused of similar privacy violations. From Princess Diana's Squidgygate embarrassment to Prince William's pillow talk revelation, these are some of the most invasive royal phone hacking scandals of all time.