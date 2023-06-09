Evidence Prince Harry's Relationship With Chelsy Davy Was More Heartbreaking Than We Realized

Prince Harry has long been a critic of the British media, but in the summer of 2023, the prince took his anti-tabloid position a step further. On June 6, Harry became the first member of the British royal family to take the stand in a civil trial in more than a century. This historic moment came as the prince, along with a hundred other high-profile figures, sued the media conglomerate, Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), for allegedly accessing their private information through illegal means (like phone hacking). In a 55-page witness statement, Harry accused the organization of listening in on his voicemails in order to procure evidence for salacious news stories.

Notably, the prince's witness statement zeroes in on the way that he believes MGN's alleged reporting tactics impacted his relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. According to Harry's legal documents, he first crossed paths with Chelsy in 2004. Despite the fact that Chelsy was from Zimbabwe and spent a considerable amount of time outside the U.K., she and Harry proceeded to date on and off for the next six years. In his witness statement, Harry recalled, "With Chelsy and I often living in different countries ... we relied on communicating by phone a lot" (via The New York Times).

Per Harry's claims, MGN exploited the long distance nature of Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship, parsing through the couple's private voicemails in search of gossip. Unfortunately, as Harry alleged, this invasion of privacy ultimately led to the couple's heartbreaking demise.