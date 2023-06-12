The Iconic Redhead Who Wanted To Portray Ariel In The Live Action Little Mermaid

Let's be honest. Who hasn't wanted to be friends with a lobster named Sebastian, have an iridescent mermaid tail, and dance under the sea to calypso music? The original animated film "The Little Mermaid" hit theaters in 1989, won two Oscars for its music, and kicked off Disney's revived reputation for making cartoon movies that people actually wanted to see.

Fast forward a few decades, and Disney has started a new tradition of creating live-action versions of their most popular animated films. After the success of "Cinderella," in 2015, everyone wondered what would be next. In 2016, Disney shared that "The Little Mermaid" was on the docket, and fans immediately began contemplating who would play each character, especially Ariel.

Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Hailee Steinfeld were just a few of the names thrown into the ring. And, of course, there was one iconic redhead that had tons of votes: Lindsay Lohan. "The staff of Cosmopolitan.com will not rest until this becomes a reality. #LiLoForAriel all day, every day," the magazine hilariously railed at the time. As it turns out, Lohan herself couldn't agree more.