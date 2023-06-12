Can't Decide On A Nail Shape? Squoval Manis Are Here To Bring You The Best Of Both Worlds

Getting a manicure is generally considered a pampering activity. You make yourself comfortable, and another person does all the work for you (hand massage included). It's all sunshine and roses afterward, but the grueling process before the appointment itself is probably one of the most annoying things about getting a new set of nails.

Off the bat, you might need to switch nail techs quite a few times before finding the right one. Once you've nailed that crucial part, you have to figure out what to do with your nails every single time — at least once a month, on average. For the nail minimalists out there, a single color of polish is always a good idea, while the more expressive gravitate toward nail art of some kind.

Regardless of your aesthetic preferences when it comes to nails, you'll have to choose the shape as well. Many factors go into nailing the best nail shape for your fingers, and you might also be a bit indecisive. In the case that you're struggling to choose between popular shapes — like square or oval nails, for example — you're in luck. If you can't decide on a single nail shape, you no longer have to, because squoval manis are here to bring you the best of both worlds.