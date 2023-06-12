Hallmark CEO Finally Addresses Mystery 101 Cancelation

Plenty of Hallmark fans were left surprised and disappointed back in April when the network unexpectedly canceled its signature series "Mystery 101." Hallmark darlings Kristoffer Polaha and Jill Wagner starred as a crime-fighting duo on the mystery series, which ran from 2019 to 2021. Still, even after a long break and silence about the series from its creators, fans still expected more installments. "Deadly History," the seventh and final film in the series, ended with a serious cliffhanger. Consequently, no one — seemingly including members of the cast — expected the series to come to a close with so much of the storyline up in the air.

In April 2023, nearly two years after the final film aired, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries made a Facebook post advertising that they would be airing a rerun of "Mystery 101." Fans took this opportunity to take to the comments asking when the next installment would premiere. The network replied with, "We loved making Mystery 101 and we're so glad you enjoyed sleuthing along with us ... We want to let you know that our talented sleuths have solved the last mystery and are off the case." As was to be expected, plenty of upset comments and questions from the series' fan base followed. Still, despite both Polaha and Wagner reacting to the unexpected cancelation on social media, what actually caused "Mystery 101" to meet its abrupt end remained a mystery — until now, that is.