B&B's Matthew Atkinson Announces Engagement To Longtime Love
Unlike his role as Thomas Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Matthew Atkinson's love life seems to be going just fine. So much so that the 34-year-old is ready to take things to the next step with his longtime girlfriend, Brytnee Ratledge. And the soap star is all smiles about this new turn in their relationship.
On Saturday, Atkinson shared a touching photo on Instagram of him and Ratledge standing in a field with the famed Hollywood Cross in the distance. The couple is grinning as they embrace one another, while Ratledge shows off a gorgeous diamond ring on her left hand. Staying true to his Christian faith, Atkinson penned a heartwarming caption that read: "Living, breathing proof of God's faithfulness."
Fans and actors alike quickly swarmed the comments, sending well wishes to the pair. "Bold and the Beautiful" cast member Tanner Novlan wrote, "Biggest congratulations guys!!!" while Krista Allen, who portrays Dr. Taylor Hayes on the series, also celebrated the pending nuptials, commenting "Yessssss!!!! I love you both to the moon and back!!! Congratulations!!!" Though the big news may be shocking for some, Atkinson and Ratledge have been going strong for a while with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Matthew Atkinson and Brytnee Ratledge have been together for at least two years
"B&B" staple Matthew Atkinson had a fairly quiet dating life prior to getting with fiancée Brytnee Ratledge. He began dating actress Karissa Lee Staples in 2015 after meeting on the set of Lifetime's "Inspired to Kill," but the couple called it quits after several years together. After that, little is known about his romantic status until he started dating Ratledge.
Atkinson and his current love were initially linked when Ratledge shared an Instagram photo of them in December 2021, hugging one another with the caption, "Merry Christmas Eve Eve." They have been inseparable ever since.
In January, Atkinson took Ratledge to Italy, seemingly making things official within their relationship. Sharing a IG Reel of their vacation, the daytime television entertainer wrote "2021-2023" in the caption, implying the length of their relationship. Their latest adventure to Italy was for a remote filming of "B&B," stopping at the Positano for another loving pic for the 'gram.
Brytnee Ratledge is also an actress
Like her loving partner Matthew Atkinson, Brytnee Ratledge is also an actress. Hailing from Albuquerque, New Mexico, the 30-year-old has scored several notable roles in her career thus far. She landed her debut film, "The Last Stand," in 2011. She would then go on to star in "Bromance," and "Stalked By My Ex," both released in 2017, in addition to 2020's "Sorority Sisters," with several other projects to follow. Ratledge also has "singer" listed on her social media profiles, though it appears that acting is her current focus.
While Ratledge will soon add "wife" to her many titles, no wedding plans have been unveiled. Seeing as Italy appears to be a favorite travel spot for the couple, it wouldn't be surprising if the two chose a destination wedding or maybe made Italy the designated honeymoon setting. Either way, Atkinson and Ratledge appear happier than ever with one another, with their social media followers and colleagues sharing in that excitement. Congratulations to this beautiful couple!