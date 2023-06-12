B&B's Matthew Atkinson Announces Engagement To Longtime Love

Unlike his role as Thomas Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Matthew Atkinson's love life seems to be going just fine. So much so that the 34-year-old is ready to take things to the next step with his longtime girlfriend, Brytnee Ratledge. And the soap star is all smiles about this new turn in their relationship.

On Saturday, Atkinson shared a touching photo on Instagram of him and Ratledge standing in a field with the famed Hollywood Cross in the distance. The couple is grinning as they embrace one another, while Ratledge shows off a gorgeous diamond ring on her left hand. Staying true to his Christian faith, Atkinson penned a heartwarming caption that read: "Living, breathing proof of God's faithfulness."

Fans and actors alike quickly swarmed the comments, sending well wishes to the pair. "Bold and the Beautiful" cast member Tanner Novlan wrote, "Biggest congratulations guys!!!" while Krista Allen, who portrays Dr. Taylor Hayes on the series, also celebrated the pending nuptials, commenting "Yessssss!!!! I love you both to the moon and back!!! Congratulations!!!" Though the big news may be shocking for some, Atkinson and Ratledge have been going strong for a while with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.