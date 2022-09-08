Does The Bold And The Beautiful's Matthew Atkinson Really Think Thomas Should Win Hope Back?
Thomas Forrester has had a rough few years on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Since Matthew Atkinson took over the role in 2019, the character developed an unhealthy obsession with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and manipulated her into marrying him and adopting his young son, Douglas. He also kept the secret that Hope's baby was alive and being raised by his own sister, was responsible for Emma Barber's death, got pushed off a cliff, and fell into a vat of acid, via Soaps in Depth. To top it all off, he then suffered a brain injury that had him falling in love with a mannequin. Yes, really.
Currently, Hope is remarried to her baby-daddy Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and is fighting Thomas for custody of Douglas. Though Thomas is seemingly in a better mental state after undergoing psychiatric treatment, Hope isn't ready to give her son over to his natural father. However, if there is one thing that everyone can agree on, it's that Thomas needs a new woman in his life.
Atkinson recently spoke to Soaps.com about what he hopes is in store for his character. The actor said, "Trust me, we all — when I say all, I mean literally everyone except for the writer's room. I don't know what they're saying because I'm not involved in the writer's room meetings — but everyone has reiterated that point, that Thomas should have a love interest." But, does he think that Thomas should make another go of it with Hope?
Matthew Atkinson is ready for Thomas to move on
It turns out, Matthew Atkinson is ready to put Thomas and Hope's storyline to bed. He told Soaps.com, "If I had my way, I would have the obsession to Hope be done with. I don't think that was really a big deal in Thomas' life before I came on the show. It seemed like he had other relationships that were much more significant to him."
In the past, Thomas had several love interests that were full of more sincere emotion than what he shared with Hope Logan prior to his creepy obsession with her. His son's mother, Caroline Spencer II (Linsey Godfrey), was obviously a significant relationship for him, as was his on-again-off-again romance with Sally Spectra II (Courtney Hope), per Soap Central. Heck, he was even engaged to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) for a time!
Though there aren't a ton of available single ladies on "The Bold and the Beautiful," there is one that has potential to catch Thomas' eye. Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) was recently left at the altar by Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Thomas and Paris were roommates in the past and Thomas showed interest in her romantically. Unfortunately, she friend-zoned him in and chose Thomas' cousin, Zende Dominguez Forrester (Delon de Metz). Now that she's unattached again, perhaps the pair could give things another try? Regardless, the "B&B" fans and stars alike are hoping that someone comes to warm Thomas' bed sooner rather than later.