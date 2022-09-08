Does The Bold And The Beautiful's Matthew Atkinson Really Think Thomas Should Win Hope Back?

Thomas Forrester has had a rough few years on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Since Matthew Atkinson took over the role in 2019, the character developed an unhealthy obsession with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and manipulated her into marrying him and adopting his young son, Douglas. He also kept the secret that Hope's baby was alive and being raised by his own sister, was responsible for Emma Barber's death, got pushed off a cliff, and fell into a vat of acid, via Soaps in Depth. To top it all off, he then suffered a brain injury that had him falling in love with a mannequin. Yes, really.

Currently, Hope is remarried to her baby-daddy Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and is fighting Thomas for custody of Douglas. Though Thomas is seemingly in a better mental state after undergoing psychiatric treatment, Hope isn't ready to give her son over to his natural father. However, if there is one thing that everyone can agree on, it's that Thomas needs a new woman in his life.

Atkinson recently spoke to Soaps.com about what he hopes is in store for his character. The actor said, "Trust me, we all — when I say all, I mean literally everyone except for the writer's room. I don't know what they're saying because I'm not involved in the writer's room meetings — but everyone has reiterated that point, that Thomas should have a love interest." But, does he think that Thomas should make another go of it with Hope?