Andrea Bocelli Joins The Bold And The Beautiful's On-Location Shoot In Rome

The tension is mounting on "The Bold and the Beautiful," as Forrester Creations is planning to unveil its new line of Hope for the Future fashions in Rome, Italy. However, the suspense is not coming from whether or not the line will be a hit, but rather because Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) could potentially rekindle their old romance — which would seriously harm Hope's marriage to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Also, the reignited feud between Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) over the love of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will come to a head, ending their short-lived friendship.

The sudser has traveled to Rome in real life to tape the upcoming storyline, and CBS posted a quick teaser on Instagram of the adventure, featuring the caption, "Who's ready to head to Rome with us? This is a trip you WON'T want to miss." Fans will be pleasantly surprised to learn that beloved tenor Andrea Bocelli has been confirmed to make an appearance on the show. Bocelli isn't just an opera singer, as he's performed different styles of music all over the world and engaged in duets with stars like Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez. He's delved into pop music and is one of the world's top music artists, having sold over 80 million records.

Soaps has revealed that Brooke and Ridge will indeed rekindle their romance in Italy, and Bocelli will be singing especially for them.