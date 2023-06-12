Andrea Bocelli Joins The Bold And The Beautiful's On-Location Shoot In Rome
The tension is mounting on "The Bold and the Beautiful," as Forrester Creations is planning to unveil its new line of Hope for the Future fashions in Rome, Italy. However, the suspense is not coming from whether or not the line will be a hit, but rather because Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) could potentially rekindle their old romance — which would seriously harm Hope's marriage to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Also, the reignited feud between Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) over the love of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will come to a head, ending their short-lived friendship.
The sudser has traveled to Rome in real life to tape the upcoming storyline, and CBS posted a quick teaser on Instagram of the adventure, featuring the caption, "Who's ready to head to Rome with us? This is a trip you WON'T want to miss." Fans will be pleasantly surprised to learn that beloved tenor Andrea Bocelli has been confirmed to make an appearance on the show. Bocelli isn't just an opera singer, as he's performed different styles of music all over the world and engaged in duets with stars like Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez. He's delved into pop music and is one of the world's top music artists, having sold over 80 million records.
Soaps has revealed that Brooke and Ridge will indeed rekindle their romance in Italy, and Bocelli will be singing especially for them.
Bocelli sings one of his most popular songs on the show
The Associate Press was present at the location shoot in Rome for the upcoming "Bold and the Beautiful" storyline, recording a video on the making of this momentous event. The show's executive producer, Bradley Bell, spoke to the AP about the various places in Italy that the show has previously taped at, including Lake Como, Puglia, and Portofino, and they now are finally in Rome for the first time. "It's really a dream come true," he stated. "This is a story about eternal love and where else should we be in the world but Rome telling stories of eternal love? So it's a very appropriate and special backdrop."
People has also reported on the location shoot, stating that not only will Andrea Bocelli appear in the story, but his wife, Veronica Bocelli, and their daughter, Virginia Bocelli, who is 11 years old, will make a cameo as well. Veronica will portray a friend of Brooke Logan. Italy 24 News has additionally reported that Virginia will be accompanying her dad on the piano, and that the episodes won't reach Italian televisions until early 2024. While the fans are warming up to a possible Thomas and Hope pairing and preparing themselves for a Brooke and Ridge reunion, Bocelli will be on hand to regale everyone with his amazing voice, as he will perform the hit song, "A Te."
The episodes in Rome will be broadcast from June 16 through June 26, and the story promises to be a memorable one.