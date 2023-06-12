10 DIY Ideas To Revamp Old Clothes

Stitch it, don't ditch it — one little missive with a significant impact. In the United States, textile waste is an issue that's getting more attention, especially with the rise in fast fashion. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that clothing that's simply thrown away hurts the environment. It seems likely that we've all done this from time to time when something has a small tear or is no longer on trend, but the cumulative impact of all this discarded fabric adds up. So much so that the Boston University School of Public Health calculates that over 34 billion pounds of textiles are tossed yearly, more than half of which is left to rot in landfills.

The good news, however, is that it's easy to reverse this trend with some easy DIY clothing upcycling hacks. Not only will you reduce your textile waste, but you'll also end up with a refreshed wardrobe that's all drip and low environmental impact, like this inspiration from @thrillenniumvintage. Grab your scissors and iron. It's time for some mindful mending.