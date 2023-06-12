Is Your Favorite Skincare Trend Dermatologist Approved?

Whether you're new to the wide world of skincare or you're looking to shake up your old routine, social media has become a hub of knowledge for all things trending. From honest product reviews to DIY skincare dupes, a ton of information from people all around the world is just a click away. But a TikTok search cannot always provide the personalized expertise that a certified dermatologist can ... no matter how many followers an influencer might have.

When it comes to taking skincare advice online, dermatologists urge you to be wary of misinformation. Skincare trends may help you save a few bucks or let you live your self-care fantasy, but these passing trends can also be extremely harmful to your skin. Skin types and textures have a wide range — one person hoping to tackle their excessive oils will not need the same products or routine as someone who is hoping to prevent wrinkles and fight their battle with dry skin. A skincare trend might work wonderfully for someone with acne-prone skin, while the same trend will cause another person to totally break out. According to skin experts, some viral hacks get a dermatologist stamp of approval, while others are TikTok skincare trends you should start thinking twice about.