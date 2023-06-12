Raven-Symoné Made Her Dates Sign NDAs 'Before Naughty Time'

For much of her career, Raven-Symoné kept her love life to herself. This is partly because Raven-Symoné's sexuality remained out of public knowledge. In an interview with "Them," she shared that it was not something that she was ready for the world to know about for a long time. She was in a relationship with a man for a while, but not because she necessarily wanted to be. "I would tell [him] on a regular basis, if we get married, you know I gotta have a girlfriend, right?" she said, laughing. It wasn't until 2013 that she acknowledged in a tweet that she was gay. "I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you," she said when same-sex marriage was federally recognized.

Just two years later, she was dating Miranda Pearman-Maday, who is now Raven-Symoné's wife. Because of this and the NDAs that her partners had to sign, there is little information available about her dating history. Even when Symoné had met Pearman-Maday, her first instinct was to be suspicious and protective of her personal information. On the podcast "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," Raven-Symoné told Howie Mandel that when Pearman-Maday began asking her more personal questions, Raven-Symoné's response was, "Why? What are you trying to know, are you going to write a book about me later?" Between signing an NDA and exchanging marriage vows, Perman-Maday will likely be the last person to spill Raven-Symoné's private information.