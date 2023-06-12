Eva Longoria Called Out A Big Double Standard In Hollywood

From her Latina-focused philanthropic foundation to her surprising friendship with Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria has done it all. Now, she's got one more notch on her belt: film direction.

The movie "Flamin' Hot" is about the invention of none other than the Flamin' Hot Cheeto. Based on the life of Richard Montañez, a Mexican janitor-turned-marketing-executive at Frito-Lay, "Flamin' Hot" aims to amplify Latino success stories. Even though there are some doubts as to whether or not he actually did invent the Flamin' Hot Cheeto, his rise through the ranks of Frito-Lay is undoubtedly admirable.

Longoria's experience as a film director, however rewarding, has not been easy. During her Women In Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival, she opened up about her struggles as a Latina director, calling out all-too-prevalent Hollywood double standards in the process. We hope that she continues to direct and be a force for change in the homogenous entertainment industry.