Days Of Our Lives: Sloan's Relationship With Her Brother Colin Explained

"Days of Our Lives" fans were first introduced to the character of Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) in August 2022, and since that time the mystery surrounding her past and her family connections have intrigued viewers, especially when it comes to her complicated relationship with her brother, Colin. Upon showing up in Salem, Sloan was revealed to be a confident, sexy, high-powered attorney who took a liking to many of Salem's most eligible bachelors, like Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson). It was later revealed that Sloan had ulterior motives for coming to Salem, she was looking to get revenge against Chanel DuPree and her mother, Paulina Price.

Sloan began blackmailing Paulina and Chanel, calling them murderers and trying to ruin their reputations. It was soon revealed just how Sloan and her brother Colin were connected to Chanel and Paulina. After being blackmailed, Chanel revealed that while she was in college she had an affair with her teacher, Dr. Nathan Bedford, who was also Sloan's father. When his wife found out, she confronted Chanel on the rooftop of the university. The two began to argue and a struggle ensued, causing Martha to fall over the side of the building to her death.

Paulina then covered up the situation by giving a generous donation to the university. The college later issued a statement claiming that Martha had committed suicide. However, Sloan and Colin knew the truth and vowed revenge against their mother's killer.