Days Of Our Lives Explainer: Anna's Wild Life

"Days of Our Lives" fans who've been watching the soap opera for many years will likely have a good grasp on the history of Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley). The character has had a wild life in Salem, and it all started when she first appeared in the fictional midwestern town in 1982. Anna was revealed to be the first wife of Roman Brady, as well as the mother of his oldest child, Carrie Brady. Roman believed that Anna was dead, but she claimed that she had been abducted and sold into slavery. Anna and Roman later divorced after having been separated for many years. She began to acclimate to life in Salem and even accepted a job as the secretary of Tony DiMera (Thao Penghlis). However, what Roman didn't know was that Anna was hired by his father Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo). Anna agreed to help Stefano get Roman fired from the ISA in exchange for a $1 million payday.

Eventually, Anna began to have feelings for Tony. In 1983, Tony and Anna took a trip to Las Vegas together, where she drugged the object of her affection and tricked him into marrying her. She later became pregnant with his child. However, Tony's former love, Renée DuMonde, became insanely jealous of the couple's relationship and orchestrated a boating accident that caused Anna to lose the pregnancy. When Tony found out that Anna had drugged him, he filed for divorce.