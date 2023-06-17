How Does Mariah Carey Feel About Ex Nick Cannon's Massive Family?

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were once one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in Hollywood. The pair, who share twins, Moroccan and Monroe, were married from 2008 until 2016, and after their divorce, Cannon went on to father 10 more children with several different women, per Insider. However, Carey has been supportive of his growing family along the way.

In addition to the twins he shares with Carey, Cannon also has three children with Brittany Bell: Golden, Powerful, and Rise. He and Abby De La Rosa share twins Zillion and Zion and a third child named Zeppelin. The "Masked Singer" host also has a child named Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi as well as a child named Onyx Ice with Lanisha Cole. Cannon and Alyssa Scott have a daughter named Halo and a son named Zen, who tragically died from brain cancer in 2021.

With such a big family and multiple mothers of his children, Cannon has a lot on his plate and things can sometimes get confusing. The "Drumline" star previously admitted that he mixed up the Mother's Day cards for some of his baby mamas, which led to an awkward moment. However, through all of the chaos that comes with being a part of Cannon's large brood, Carey has been someone that Cannon can lean on through all of the ups and downs.