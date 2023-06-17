What Kody Brown's Relationship With Sons Gabriel And Garrison Is Like

It's no secret that Kody Brown has had relationship trouble. Although married to four women for decades, the "Sister Wives" star has found himself down to one wife. He also has strained relationships with some of his adult children, in particular, Gabriel and Garrison, two of the six children he shares with Janelle.

It's not the first time Kody has had issues with his kids since they have become adults, and the Covid pandemic has exacerbated problems within Kody Brown's polygamous family. Before his wife Christine left him, she shared that when he refused to travel to their daughter Ysabel's scoliosis surgery, it not only broke her heart, but also their daughter's. Ysabel, who has battled painful treatments for years before making the decision to have surgery said, "I think his priorities are a little screwed up" (via People).

Kody said he couldn't risk the chance of contracting Covid and bringing it home to Robyn's young children. That is also the reason he gave for not seeing Gabe and Garrison for so long, and that has affected their relationship long-term.