Real Housewives' Gia Giudice Says There's No Chance Of Reconciliation With Joe And Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice married her now-husband, Luis Ruelas, in August 2022. While the wedding was a joyous occasion for most, it was also the cause for a lot of tension between family members. Unfortunately, the passing of time has not caused anyone to lay down their swords and call a truce.

With cameras turned off shortly after the wedding, fans have only had social media to give them insight into the feud. When Joe Gorga posted a photo on Instagram with Gia Giudice's father, Joe Giudice, things got messy. Gia was quick to comment, saying, "This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even five minutes and [were] able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father. You are such a opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post."

Joe Gorga quickly replied saying, "We both said horrible things about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history. Get the hate out of your heart." With an exchange this heavy, it's clear to see that any reconciliation between the families is highly unlikely at the moment.