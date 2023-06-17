Real Housewives' Gia Giudice Says There's No Chance Of Reconciliation With Joe And Melissa Gorga
The storylines on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have always been intense. With jail time and fraud behind them, many thought that the latest season of the series would be a bit calmer. But true to form, the ladies of New Jersey always bring the drama. This time, it's been focused on the family ties between brother and sister Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga.
The drama between the siblings may be intensified this season, and possibly even the end game for their relationship, but it isn't the first time we've seen them fight. Before Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, even came on the show, Giudice was open about her disdain for her sister-in-law. That only escalated as the show went on. Today, with the Gorga's missing Giudice's recent wedding, it seems as though there may be no way to repair their relationship and Giudice's daughter, Gia Giudice, agrees.
Gia Giudice is not holding back her feelings for her aunt and uncle
It hasn't always been heated arguments and backhanded insults on social media for the Giudices and the Gorgas. In fact, Joe Gorga is Gia Giudice's godfather and the pair shared a bond even up until recently when Gia said she was still on speaking terms despite the feud between her mother and uncle, via Page Six. But all that changed when Joe and Melissa Gorga failed to show up for Teresa Giudice's wedding. Now, Gia and Joe have a feud of their own.
During the wedding episode on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Gia was not afraid to share her honest feelings about her uncle and aunt not showing up, saying that their absence was the only cause of stress for the day. She also went on to say, "When I heard he wasn't coming, I was just like, 'Wow, at this point, it's like, you really did just completely burn the bridge.' Like, it's over for everybody, including me and my sisters."
Where Gia Giudice and her family stand today
Teresa Giudice married her now-husband, Luis Ruelas, in August 2022. While the wedding was a joyous occasion for most, it was also the cause for a lot of tension between family members. Unfortunately, the passing of time has not caused anyone to lay down their swords and call a truce.
With cameras turned off shortly after the wedding, fans have only had social media to give them insight into the feud. When Joe Gorga posted a photo on Instagram with Gia Giudice's father, Joe Giudice, things got messy. Gia was quick to comment, saying, "This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even five minutes and [were] able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father. You are such a opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post."
Joe Gorga quickly replied saying, "We both said horrible things about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history. Get the hate out of your heart." With an exchange this heavy, it's clear to see that any reconciliation between the families is highly unlikely at the moment.