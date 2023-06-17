Are There Ways To Avoid The Risks Of Filler Fatigue?

The time frame in which fillers last can vary depending on what area they are in. Lips may need touching up every three to six months, while the nose crevices could last anywhere from six to 12 months. No matter which area you've chosen to inject, spacing your filler appointments as long as possible helps avoid filler fatigue. Suppose you feel the need to retouch before your next session. In that case, Nicole Frontera, founder of Nicole Frontera Beauty, suggests trying a different remedy or "combination treatments," as she told Coveteur. If you got cheek fillers 10 months ago but still see a few wrinkles, try combining your fillers with laser resurfacing. According to Mayo Clinic, this procedure triggers collagen production, which drastically improves skin texture.

Some people can become addicted to fillers. Not necessarily to the needle pinch, but to the way they feel afterward. Having this minimally invasive treatment done can be a great confidence booster, but take it easy. If you are getting facial fillers while in your 20s, keep in mind that while injections can be preventative maintenance, your face will undergo natural changes as you get older, so refrain from going overboard. Remember, sometimes less is more; if your injector recommends going small, you should take their advice. If your filler fatigue is too extensive and you're considering having them removed, speak with a licensed professional to know everything you should consider before getting filler dissolved.