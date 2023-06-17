Which Ex Did Taylor Swift Write Hits Different About? It Could Be More Than One

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album dropped in October 2022, featuring instant hits like "Antihero" and "Bejeweled" and, in proper Swift fashion, providing fans with layers of hidden meanings within its 13 tracks. While the majority of "Midnights" was immediately available to stream on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, the iconic pop star proved she's the queen of marketing by subsequently releasing over 20 different physical versions of the album (in different colors, of course).

When put together, the records even make up the quadrants of a clock. "What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together ... She's a clock. It's a clock," Swift excitedly announced on Instagram (via Rolling Stone). Specifically, the "Lavender Delux Edition," which included remixes of "You're On Your Own, Kid" and "Sweet Nothing" was sold exclusively at Target — it also included a bonus song, "Hits Different," which told the story of a rather painful breakup.

As of May 2023, Swift made "Hits Different," along with revamps of "Karma," now notably featuring rapper Ice Spice, and "Snow on the Beach" available for streaming as part of the newest "Midnights" edition, "Til Dawn." These new releases are already topping the charts, although "Karma" has faced its fair share of criticism in part thanks to Swift's controversial fling with Matty Healy. Now that it's accessible online, what can "Hits Different" tell us about Taylor Swift's past relationships? Did she write it about anyone specific, or does the song reference multiple exes?