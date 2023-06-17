Who Was Days Of Our Lives' Nick Corelli?

If you watched "Days of Our Lives" in the 1980s, then you likely remember the character Nick Corelli. Played by actor Conrad Dunn, who went by the name of George Jenesky at the time, Nick first appeared in Salem in 1981 when he was revealed as a suspicious man who hung out at a shady establishment known as the "Twilight Bar."

It was clear that Nick was involved with some illegal dealings, and even charged Julie Williams after he helped to save the life of her son David. A few years later, Nick met Eve Donovan and he forced her into a life of prostitution. However, when Eve found out that her biological father was ISA agent Shane Donovan, she tried to quit Nick's business, but he refused to allow her to exit the lifestyle.

When the news about Eve's career as a prostitute began to circulate around her high school, she looked to get revenge on the boys who had been teasing her. However, her plan didn't work out when Nick ended up being the victim, and was presumed dead after his car exploded and went over a cliff.

However, Nick survived the crash and ended up being found by Steve Johnson. Later, Eve discovered that Nick had left everything he had to her in his will. She began to search for some of Nick's hidden money when she was injured and taken to Nick's mansion, and held hostage.