The 'Shoe Plus Two' Rule Is A Royal Favorite To Avoid Blisters

Meghan Markle has made headlines over the years for her chic style. We can all remember her best fashion moments, such as her wedding reception or the event where she wore a timeless Givenchy dress for an outing for Queen Elizabeth. But if you look closely at her outfits, you'll notice something strange: Markle's shoes are almost always too big for her feet. The explanation is simpler than you might think.

"Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they're at an event or on the red carpet, and it's for one reason we can all relate to — to avoid blisters," fashion editor Harriet Davey told The Sun. "The swelling can cause blisters and, in the long run, bunions — like long-time heel fan Victoria Beckham has been rumored to suffer with," she added.

The Duchess of Sussex goes to great lengths when it comes to her outfits, but she doesn't sacrifice comfort. Even if her shoes are slightly oversized, she still manages to look flawless. You, too, can follow the "shoe plus two" rule to protect your feet and make heels more comfortable.