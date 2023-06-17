The 'Shoe Plus Two' Rule Is A Royal Favorite To Avoid Blisters
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Meghan Markle has made headlines over the years for her chic style. We can all remember her best fashion moments, such as her wedding reception or the event where she wore a timeless Givenchy dress for an outing for Queen Elizabeth. But if you look closely at her outfits, you'll notice something strange: Markle's shoes are almost always too big for her feet. The explanation is simpler than you might think.
"Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they're at an event or on the red carpet, and it's for one reason we can all relate to — to avoid blisters," fashion editor Harriet Davey told The Sun. "The swelling can cause blisters and, in the long run, bunions — like long-time heel fan Victoria Beckham has been rumored to suffer with," she added.
The Duchess of Sussex goes to great lengths when it comes to her outfits, but she doesn't sacrifice comfort. Even if her shoes are slightly oversized, she still manages to look flawless. You, too, can follow the "shoe plus two" rule to protect your feet and make heels more comfortable.
The shoe plus two rule can save your feet, but there's a caveat
Wearing tight-fitting shoes is a recipe for disaster, especially if you do it for hours at a time. This habit can lead to not only bunions, but calluses, corns, overlapping toes, and other problems, damaging your feet. The risk is even higher when it comes to high heels. This type of footwear pushes your foot forward and causes excess pressure, which can result in stress fractures, tears, and strains. "Excess or abnormal stress on the joints due to the altered position and gait can lead to arthritis and pain," warned podiatrist Travis Jensen in an interview with Banner Health.
Given these risks, you might want to go one size up when shopping for footwear. However, wearing shoes that are slightly too big can cause a host of similar problems, from blisters and bunions to damaged toenails. Over time, wearing too-large shoes may also alter your stride, resulting in Achilles tendonitis, calf pain, and falls. Imagine going up or down the stairs when your foot suddenly slips, causing you to lose your balance.
On the positive side, it's possible to avoid these issues by using shoe inserts, sole pads, or insoles. Heel or toe inserts can help fill that extra space and keep your feet secure. The same goes for full insoles, which may also wick away moisture and distribute the pressure on your feet evenly. Another option is to use shoe filler inserts or heel liners for a better fit.
Try these hacks to make heels more comfortable
The "shoe plus two" rule ensures a more comfortable fit, but it may not be enough on its own. You should also avoid the mistakes everyone makes when wearing high heels, such as ignoring good posture and forgetting to stretch your legs once you're back home. If you've just bought a new pair of shoes, wear them around the house to get a better idea of how they fit. After that, add moleskin to the areas that rub against your skin.
Some people use the Compeed Anti-Blister Stick or a little bit of deodorant to avoid chafing. Simply apply the product to your heel, toes, or other areas prone to blisters, and then put your shoes on. If your feet tend to slip out of the shoes, apply hairspray inside them for a more secure fit. Double-sided tape will do the trick, too, but it may fall out after a couple of hours.
As a last resort, consider splurging on heels that are actually comfortable enough to be worn all day long, such as Tamara Mellon's Pillow Top shoe collection, which features different styles of pumps, sandals, and wedge shoes with memory foam cushioning. Alternatively, embrace the kitten heel trend or switch to chunkier heels for increased comfort. And remember to keep a pair of sneakers on hand for those moments when your feet need a break.