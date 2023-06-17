Did Raquel Leviss' Parents Pump The Brakes On Her Vanderpump Rules Return?

Raquel Leviss has had one of the most drastic falls from grace in "Vanderpump Rules" history. It took just one season for Leviss to go from being the show's sweetheart to public enemy number one. Season 10 followed Leviss' post-breakup journey following her split from James Kennedy and how she handled seeing her ex-fiance move on with Ally Lewber so soon after their engagement ended. The former beauty queen was open about her initial disapproval of Kennedy's new romance when appearing on Katie Maloney's "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast in April 2022.

Among other things, Leviss riffed on Kennedy moving on with Lewber just one month after their split. She went on to dish about her friendly date with SUR manager Peter Madrigal and how excited she was to start dating after ending a five-year relationship. Crucially, the interview took place long before Leviss offended Maloney by making out with her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, in Mexico and sparked a whirlwind love affair with her best friend and co-star, Ariana Madix's, longtime partner, Tom Sandoval.

Leviss started to lose friends quickly after kissing Schwartz, but Scheana Shay and Madix stuck around until they learned about Sandoval and Leviss' months-long affair. The betrayal rocked the entire cast and quickly became known as "Scandoval." Leviss was obliterated at the Season 10 reunion in ways that understandably made her reluctant to return. But there may have been influence from Leviss' family with regards to her making a comeback too.