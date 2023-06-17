How To Do Your Brows If You're Looking To Achieve An Ethereal Makeup Look

If you've been looking for a makeup style that will give you an undeniable glow, look no further than ethereal makeup. Not quite the same as the clean makeup aesthetic, but not super glam either, ethereal makeup will give you a dewy and fresh look that isn't one-dimensional.

Renowned makeup artist Jenny Patinkin shared her thoughts in an interview with PureWow on ethereal makeup, saying that the makeup style is designed to appear "otherworldly," rather than natural. "Unlike the warm tones in the natural makeup look that's been so popular for brides over the past few years, cool silver, lavender, blue, green and white ethereal tones are way less earthy and much more reminiscent of the moon and the stars," she shared.

Patinkin also revealed that ethereal makeup is the opposite of the soft goth glam aesthetic that has been popular due to the lighter, brighter colors used, so it's great for spring and summer. Brows can make or break a look, and they're especially important for achieving ethereal makeup.