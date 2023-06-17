Sister Wives' Kody Brown And Meri's Relationship Was A Challenge From The 'Very Beginning'

On the season 17 ending tell-all, "Sister Wives: One on One," Kody says he was never really happy in his 30-plus-year marriage to Meri, per Yahoo! Entertainment. "I married Meri and it was a hard relationship from the very beginning," says Kody.

He maintains that he thought his troubled relationship with Meri would be helped by taking his second wife, Janelle, and bringing her into the mix — even though he admits that welcoming another person into a problematic relationship was not the right answer.

"I'm in an established relationship with somebody that I don't even get along with and then I bring somebody else in and then now it's triangulating," says Kody. "And then we bring Christine in and that seemed to calm it because we started having children and we seemed to have this more unified focus even though the strain was perpetual."

It was a strain that was long-lasting for Kody, especially after the honeymoon period had ended between the two and their relationship continued to sour.