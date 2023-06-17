The Unexpected Bottoms Making A Comeback For Fans Of The Coquette Aesthetic
Coquette is yet another aesthetic trend that has taken TikTok's beauty, hair, and fashion pages by storm. You'll find more than enough videos of makeup gurus explaining how coquette makeup is the fresh-faced romantic trend taking over the world. And you'll find just as many TikToks showcasing the flirty coquette nail trend. To give you an idea of how popular the trend is, #coquette has amassed over 9 billion views. But if you're not on TikTok or this particular side of it, you may be unfamiliar with the distinct style that is coquette.
Merriam-Webster defines coquette as a noun meaning, "a woman who endeavors without sincere affection to gain the attention and admiration of men." The word was borrowed from the French language and became popular in the early 17th century. In short, the literal definition of the word is a flirt, and because it comes from an antiquated era, it's associated with the days of ballgowns and Jane Austen novels. Today, TikTokers use the term to describe outfits, hairstyles, and makeup that are ultra-feminine, vintage, and preppy. You can get the coquette look with a variety of dainty fashion pieces, but one of the most surprising is the bloomers.
Bloomers have a long and fascinating history
Coquette-style outfits typically combine a handful of feminine details. As a result, you'll find ruffle and lace designs all over this trend. Because of this, the coquette aesthetic has single-handedly brought bloomers into style. The garment hasn't seen this kind of popularity in almost a century.
Before the coquette aesthetic took over TikTok, most people thought of bloomers as granny panties. Bloomer was an old-fashioned word usually only heard in period pieces or maybe from your grandparents. It referred to loose-fitted underwear with a ton of coverage, which, in the early 1900s, was exactly what bloomers were.
But, prior to their undergarment purpose in the early 1900s, bloomers actually played a significant role in women's history. The loose-fitted trouser allowed women to break free from the restraints of long skirts and become more active in society. From this, bloomers became a symbol of revolution and were named after women's rights activist Amelia Bloomer. Flash forward over 100 years, and the bloomer is being reappropriated as adorable micro shorts adorned with lace and ruffles.
Ways to style bloomers
@k.aila.n
styling bloomers! my take on a coquette ballet inspired outfit @chérie lou♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono - moshimo sound design
Bloomers have come a long way, and we're glad they've returned. If you pick up a pair of these shorts for the summer, you won't regret it. There are many ways to style them, and TikTok isn't short of inspiration whenever you need it. @k.aila.n shared the perfect outfit if you want to go all in with the coquette aesthetic. Pairing her white, ruffled bloomers with a pink Bardot top and accessorizing with pearls and ribbons, this is the perfect example of a hyperfeminine, maximalist look.
If you're unsure you want to completely commit to the coquette aesthetic, you can also try a look with a little more edge. @rayacarmona took similar bloomers to @k.aila.n and used them to create softness in an otherwise grunge get-up. Wearing a cut-off vintage punk tee and black knee-high boots, the contrasting aesthetics make the complete look dynamic and chic. Who would have guessed that what was once considered granny panties could look so stylish?