The Unexpected Bottoms Making A Comeback For Fans Of The Coquette Aesthetic

Coquette is yet another aesthetic trend that has taken TikTok's beauty, hair, and fashion pages by storm. You'll find more than enough videos of makeup gurus explaining how coquette makeup is the fresh-faced romantic trend taking over the world. And you'll find just as many TikToks showcasing the flirty coquette nail trend. To give you an idea of how popular the trend is, #coquette has amassed over 9 billion views. But if you're not on TikTok or this particular side of it, you may be unfamiliar with the distinct style that is coquette.

Merriam-Webster defines coquette as a noun meaning, "a woman who endeavors without sincere affection to gain the attention and admiration of men." The word was borrowed from the French language and became popular in the early 17th century. In short, the literal definition of the word is a flirt, and because it comes from an antiquated era, it's associated with the days of ballgowns and Jane Austen novels. Today, TikTokers use the term to describe outfits, hairstyles, and makeup that are ultra-feminine, vintage, and preppy. You can get the coquette look with a variety of dainty fashion pieces, but one of the most surprising is the bloomers.