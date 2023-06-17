Is There Such A Thing As Exfoliating Your Lips Too Much?

Exfoliating your lips is essential for preventing dryness, flaking, and chapping, but you need to do it right. For example, lip scrubs can be bad for your lips due to their abrasive action. If you overuse them, you might end up with hyperpigmentation and micro-injuries. The skin on your lips is thin and sensitive and, therefore, requires special care, says dermatologist Kristina Collins.

"Lips also lack melanin and appear pink due to the hue of vessels underlying the very thin skin barrier. And they don't contain hair follicles or oil glands like the rest of the skin," Dr. Collins told Ipsy. These factors make your lips vulnerable to dehydration, sun damage, and chemicals. You also need to avoid over-exfoliation, which contributes to dry, cracked lips.

How often you should exfoliate your lips depends on your skin type, beauty routine, individual tolerance, and weather conditions. For instance, harsh weather may cause chapped lips, so it makes sense to exfoliate (and moisturize!) more often during the winter. Over-exfoliation, on the other hand, can irritate the delicate skin on your lips, resulting in flaking and wrinkles.