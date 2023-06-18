Try Microshading If You Have Oily, Sensitive Skin

Both brow techniques have parameters to adhere to for the best results. For example, do not wax or pluck your eyebrows in the week leading up to your appointment. You should also avoid consuming alcohol or caffeine up to a day before the appointment, and you shouldn't sunbathe the day of. Once the process is done, you cannot get your brows wet for a week to 10 days or the effects won't last. Heathline recommends that you clean your eyebrows with a damp cloth and avoid exercise to keep from getting your brows sweaty.

With microblading and microshading, there will be some redness and scabbing around the brows after the process is done. This can last for a couple of weeks. Your eyebrows will also look much darker at first, but after about a month, the color will match your natural hair color. Since these treatments are only semi-permanent, the results don't last forever.

About eight weeks after the first treatment, you'll need to go for a touch-up, and your brows shouldn't take as long to heal after this appointment. Microshading will fade a little faster than microblading, so you may need to get subsequent touch-ups done more often. However, in the microblading vs. microshading fight, microshading is the best recommendation for those with sensitive skin.