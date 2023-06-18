Are Chelsea Clinton And Demi Lovato Friends? Here's What We Know

Chelsea Clinton stood up for her mother on the campaign trail in 2016, and she stood up for Demi Lovato on Twitter in 2018. At the time, Lovato was feuding with her former best friend, Marissa Callahan. "F*** me over and you stop existing in my life," Lovato wrote on Twitter. Although it's unclear exactly what happened between the ex-pals, Chelsea Clinton made her stance pretty clear when she commented, "Thank you for doing so much for than existing Demi — thank you for all the good and beauty you give the world!"

The Clinton-Lovato bond goes beyond social media. The singer campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and even spoke at the Democratic National Convention. "I'm proud to support a presidential candidate who will fight to ensure all people living with mental health conditions get the care they need to live fulfilling lives," she shared before performing her song "Confident." The "Camp Rock" star was even with the Clinton team in New York when Trump won the election. "It was extremely uncomfortable. Everyone was devastated," she later told Rolling Stone.

In 2015, Demi Lovato attended Hillary Clinton's 68th birthday party fundraiser. She wasn't the only famous guest — other A-listers like Amy Schumer and John Legend were also in attendance. It seems Washington and Hollywood aren't too far apart after all.