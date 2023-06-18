Divorced Vanderpump Rules Stars Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Still Share Custody Of Their Dogs

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz spent 12 years of their lives together. So, of course, it wasn't easy when the "Vanderpump Rules" stars decided to go their separate ways. Fans of the show were shocked when Maloney announced their split in an Instagram post and credited the breakup to the "different paths" they were moving in. One week later, she doubled down by officially filing to divorce Schwartz, People reports.

The split remained civil, with Maloney and Schwartz finalizing their divorce just six months after the initial filing. According to Us Weekly, the Bravo stars were on the same page when it came to their finances and splitting their shared assets. The two restauranteurs split the sale of their Valley Village home and let each party walk away with the cars and jewelry that was in their name. While Maloney and Schwartz never had children together, they did welcome two dogs into their family that they decided to split custody of after their separation.