Jennifer Lopez's Scuba-Inspired Gown Breathes New Life Into The Skin-Tight Silhouette

Jennifer Lopez is making waves with her fashion yet again. This time it's in a dress that looks like it came straight from an elegant underwater kingdom. The pop idol and actress has never failed to disappoint us with her bold sense of style and jaw-dropping outfits. When it comes to the red carpet, no other celeb can hold a candle to J.Lo's ability to grab everyone's attention without saying a word. Now, here she goes again with another fashion statement on the red carpet.

On Monday night, Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck attended the premiere of his latest action-packed superhero film "The Flash." Fans, of course, were there to celebrate Affleck, who looked somewhat more expressive than he did during his and Lopez's last red carpet incident. But, cameras couldn't stay off Jennifer Lopez's scuba-inspired gown as she walked the red carpet.

Lopez absolutely shone in her flowing, bicolored Gucci dress. The long beige skirt swept effortlessly along the carpet and paired well with the upper half of the gown, which was a pretty midnight black. It's this upper portion that's really got fans talking. We're all wondering if this is the skin-tight silhouette revival we've been waiting for.