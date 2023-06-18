Why 'Calories In, Calories Out' Is Believed To Be A Weight Loss Myth

Losing weight can be a daunting endeavor. Something as simple as eating can quickly become a source of anxiety as you try to figure out what to eat, how much to eat, and when to eat. When searching for these answers, everyone on the internet and social media seem to have an opinion. Navigating these suggestions and diet methods can get a little bit complicated, especially when sources begin to contradict each other.

And then there's exercise. Like with diet, there are endless workout routines, programs, and tips floating around online. Each one promises the best results in the shortest time frame — these claims make it difficult to sort myth from fact. Needless to say, the information on weight loss is overwhelming.

Perhaps one of the biggest myths, according to Harvard Health Publishing, is the belief that 'calories in, calories out' is the most effective weight loss method. This explains why counting calories may not be working for you.