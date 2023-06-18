Ice Spice Red Is The Rapper-Inspired Hair Color That's All The Rage For Summer 2023

If you haven't heard of Ice Spice, you clearly aren't on the right side of TikTok — the rapper may be new to the music industry, but her influence has already reached a huge audience. The 23-year-old has released hit after hit since appearing on the scene in 2021, like the viral song "Bikini Bottom" that had listeners dancing all over social media. Ice Spice recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on her single, "Princess Diana" – and we can only imagine how the young rapper felt dancing next to the rap icon she grew up listening to. She was also featured on the remix of Taylor Swift's song "Karma" — The singer surprised fans by inviting Ice Spice onto the stage during her sold-out concert at MetLife stadium. Taylor gushed about the up-and-coming rapper to Rolling Stone, saying, "I am blown away by her ... In my opinion, she's the one to watch."

But Ice Spice's iconography extends beyond her recent singles. Fans have become obsessed with the rapper's signature style and hair color. Whether she's sporting tight curls or a long and straight do, her hair is a beautifully toned shade of copper. According to style experts, the musician's shade of red has heavily influenced the summer's hottest hair trends.