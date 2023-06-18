Where Does Drew Barrymore's Relationship Stand With Her Mother?

Mother-daughter relationships are never simple, but Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore make for a particularly complex case. Jaid was not the most responsible mother figure to Drew, and the "Charlie's Angels" star suffered severe emotional consequences. When Drew was 13, Jaid sent her to a psychiatric ward for a year and a half. After a rocky early childhood and that scarring experience, Drew won emancipation from her parents and had to learn how to be an adult at just 14 years old.

Needless to say, things aren't perfect between Drew and Jaid, but they do respect each other and have a relationship today. In her 2023 Mother's Day blog post, Drew reflected on where she and her mother stand now. She shared that it had recently been Jaid's birthday, so she texted, "Happy birthday, Mom." Jaid responded at the time, "Thank you so much! I'm incredibly proud of you and send you love," which Drew called the best possible gift she could receive at the time.

In December 2022, the actress noted to People that she and Jaid have established their share of boundaries, and they also take "healthy pauses" whenever they need to. All in all, it's very impressive that Drew and Jaid still speak given their history.