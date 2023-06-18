The Secret Location Behind The McMurray Ranch On Hallmark's Ride

Wide-open skies, beautiful horses, bull-riding action, cowboy hats and cowboy boots, and lots of family drama. So much drama. All of this can be found in the Hallmark original series "Ride." When it premiered in March 2023, the first episode introduced us to the trials and tribulations of the McMurray family.

McMurray matriarch Isabel (Nancy Travis) raised three sons, Tuff (Jake Foy), Cash (Beau Mirchoff), and Austin (Marcus Rosner), while keeping the family ranch viable. Daughter-in-law Missy (Tiera Skovbye), and trusted family friend Valeria (Sara Garcia), are entwined in the family business, too, which also includes a royal role in the world of rodeo.

The McMurray's ranch is located in a small town in Colorado, with a view of the Rocky Mountains in the background. And while those actually are the Rocky Mountains, these particular peaks are, in reality, located quite a bit further north. If you're a fan of the network, you know that many of Hallmark's movies and series are filmed in Canada, and "Ride" is no exception.