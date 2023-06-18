The One Plastic Surgery Regret Ashley Tisdale Has

Ashley Tisdale has given fans loads to love in her long and varied career. Her long-time manager, Bill Perlman, discovered Tisdale at South Shores Mall when she was only three years old. The little starlet appeared in over 100 commercials as a child and, when she was just eight, Tisdale joined Broadway's "Les Misérables" as Little Cosette. Shortly after, she appeared in an international production of Annie.

At 18, she earned the career-defining role of Maddie Fitzpatrick in Disney's hit show, "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." During an interview with "Chicks in the Office," Tisdale shared that as an adult, she's grateful she got to experience all the things a person her age should because it grounded her, but at the time, she wasn't too pleased she had to live a normal life between shoots, in conjunction with her music career.

By the age of 20, Tisdale had already undergone a stunning transformation and bagged the role of Sharpay Evans in "High School Musical," from whom she still draws a little oomph to push herself. However, all this success at such a young age didn't come without its struggles. Tisdale has many regrets, just like the rest of us mere mortals, including some plastic surgery that she eventually undid because it became such an issue for her.