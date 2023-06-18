The Hair Coloring Trend For Summer 2023 That Is Satisfying Our Sweet Tooth

The beauty industry has long used dessert or food names to market different looks and products, and we're not mad at it. Whether it's cherry-flavored lip gloss or a mouth-watering gourmand fragrance, we love looking and feeling like a snack. This certainly extends to our hair. The past year has seen spicy ginger reds and rich chocolate browns trending as popular hair colors.

Hair colors like these are typically one shade; while not monotonous and basic, they tend not to have highlights or balayage, relying on the intensity of the color itself for depth. The striking look is perfect for fall and winter. However, summer requires something a bit brighter and warmer, like you've been out in the sun with your body getting darker as your hair grows lighter.

While the go-to choice is probably a balayage hair treatment, this summer, we're getting caramel toffee highlights for a warm, sunkissed effect.