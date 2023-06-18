The 'Jelly Skin' C-Beauty Technique That Will Revolutionize The Way You Apply Blush

K-beauty may be dominating the makeup and skincare market, but it's time for C-beauty (aka Chinese beauty) to have its moment. Among various C-beauty techniques is "jelly skin," which aims to give you a fresh and glowy look that will emphasize your natural beauty.

Many of us view blush as an afterthought and just put a little bit on the apples of our cheeks. However, in recent years, applying blush in different ways has become a trend. Different ways to do your blush like the winter blush trend and Douyin makeup (which emphasizes pigmented blush) have only been growing in popularity.

Best of all, you don't need to buy any new products or even change up your skincare routine for jelly skin. All you need to do to achieve the look is switch up the way you apply your blush. If you feel like you've been applying your blush wrong, try out the jelly skin technique for a fresh take on your usual makeup routine.