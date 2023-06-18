See-Through Shoes Are Having A Main Character Moment

Whether you love or hate them, there's no denying that see-through shoes (alternatively known as invisible shoes) are having a major moment right now. From ballet flat styles and Mary Janes to more perspex heels than you could dream of, the trend is all about showing off your feet; toes and all.

Sheer clothing has been having a moment for a few runway seasons now, so it makes sense that the sheer trend has gravitated downward and ended up in the footwear industry. Those deeply involved in the fashion world are loving the trend, too. Referring to her own mesh shoes, Zoë Wendel, vice president of design at Loeffler Randall, told The Zoe Report: "I love wearing them with simple cotton dresses. It's such an easy way to add interest to a simple outfit."

In summary, you can throw on your mesh shoes with just about anything and look like one of the fashion pack with very little effort. Here are some of the best see-through shoe styles and how to style them.