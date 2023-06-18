Getting Divorced Was The Best Thing For Jana Kramer's Relationship With Mike Caussin

Former "One Tree Hill" actor and country singer Jana Kramer filed for divorce back in 2021 from her then-husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin. The two were married for six years and had two children together.

Kramer revealed during an interview with Red Table Talk that the divorce came after Caussin cheated multiple times. The couple originally separated in 2016 but got back together and attempted to reconcile. Caussin then began treatment for his sex addiction, which he shared with Today. The couple even published a book together in 2020 called "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully," which detailed their experiences and offered advice.

Despite their best efforts, infidelity continued, and Kramer filed for divorce. While difficult at first, the former couple are finding a way to raise their children together in a way that works for both of them. For Kramer, that's looked like juggling a career as a busy mom and figuring out how to best co-parent. "I let go of a lot of things and just look at him as the father of my kids," Kramer said on a June 2023 episode of her podcast, "Whine Down." "I don't want any bad energy. I just don't want it. I don't want hatred. I don't want heaviness. [Life is] too short."