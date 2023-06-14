Treat Williams: A Look Back At The Hallmark Star's Life

For over 40 years, Treat Williams was a staple of the stage, big screen, and small screen. The acting vet gained recognition for his diverse and unique performances, playing everyone from the iconic Danny Zuko on Broadway to embittered cops in gritty crime thrillers and, later, wholesome dads in Hallmark movies. Famed for his classic movie star aesthetic, albeit with his signature bushy brows, he was regarded as a versatile character actor.

Playing rugged, intense characters in a number of films throughout the '80s, age did not hinder Williams' career prospects — he enjoyed a resurgence in middle age thanks to "Everwood." And his résumé continued to grow into his 60s and 70s, with the actor appearing in innumerable critically acclaimed TV shows before his life and career were cut tragically short.

The much-loved actor died in June 2023, aged 71. Gone but not forgotten, he leaves behind an illustrious legacy and a cross-generational appeal that leaves fans both young and old mourning. "He was the nicest guy," his longtime agent Barry McPherson told People. "He was so talented. He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year." Suffice to say, the actor truly was a treat to watch.

Let's celebrate the late Treat Williams by taking a look back at the Hallmark star's life.