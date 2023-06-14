Royal Fans Think Kate Middleton's Ring Is Cursed

Prince William said that Princess Diana's sapphire ring holds a particular place in his heart. "It's very special to me. As Kate's very special to me now, it was right to put the two together," the Duke of Cambridge said in an engagement interview (per The Court Jeweller). "[The ring] was my way of making sure my mother didn't miss out on today, and the excitement, and the fact that we're going to spend the rest of our lives together." Furthermore, blogger Lauren Kiehna aka The Court Jeweller wrote, brothers William and Harry allegedly made a deal that whoever got engaged first would give Diana's ring to his fiancée.

But some royal fans questioned whether William's reasoning was enough to make up for the ring's complicated history. One Twitter user, @RobertHerve12, commented, "Why would you want to give your mother's engagement ring to your girlfriend when that marriage ended in divorce. Hardly a 'happy' ring, is it?" Another user, @FreeCaviar, replied, "That ring of doom should have sat in the vault for at least a generation." In the years since Kate has had the sapphire jewel, royal fans have noticed some negative effects.