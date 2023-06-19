Strange Things King Charles Brings With Him When He Travels

Try not to get woozy, but we're starting off with a doozy. When he travels, King Charles III brings his own blood with him. Just the admission alone is rather jarring, but the explanation is actually quite sound, despite the macabre delivery. The secret was originally spilled (see what we did there?) by former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, who worked for both Charles and Diana Spencer as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II. While speaking on "A Right Royal" podcast as part of Hello! magazine's content, Arbiter explained that in the case of a medical emergency away from the safety and security of London, royals have been known to travel with vials of their own blood if such a transfusion is necessary in a foreign country.

"You've got to make sure that you're covered in every eventuality, and the aircraft-carried blood as well," Arbiter shared on the podcast, noting that such a move is hopefully a last resort, but precautions are taken nevertheless. "Blood, yes, for in the case there was a blood transfusion."

The former secretary added that not only does Charles travel with his own blood, but so did Diana, Elizabeth, and Prince Philip during their lifetimes. "There's never really a guarantee that you're going to get the right type of blood at your destination," he said. "So you carry it."